FRU pleased with local players

The Fiji Rugby Union has plans in place for the local players in the coming future.

After nine local players made the cut in the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup touring squad, FRU chief executive John O’Connor says they have seen the vast potential being produced in domestic competitions.

O’Connor says they giving local players a chance to experience top level rugby.

O’Connor adds the FRU plans to engage local based players in the Pacific Nations Cup as well.

“I would like to encourage the players who are playing domestic competitions that there will be more opportunities in the future. We have discussed with Vern and Simon on the possibility of using local players with Australian and New Zealand based players for the PNC next year.”

The FRU CEO says overseas based players particularly those in Europe may only be called if Fiji gets the opportunity to meet Australia or New Zealand in a test match next year.

These local players will be in action this weekend in the Skipper Cup for their respective teams.They include Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua, Naitasiri lock Chris Minimbi, Nadroga flanker Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Tailevu halfback Simione Kuruvoli, Naitasiri flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Samuela Tawake, Peni Ravai, Peni Matawalu and Serupepeli Vularika.

Suva takes on Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga battles Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa to face Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal is also confirmed for this week.

Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nanukuloa takes on Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua.