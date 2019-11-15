FRU pleased with  fans turnout

The Fiji Rugby Union is pleased with fan turnout at respective Skipper Cup games.

There were some tough matches last weekend and FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says it is evident the teams are traveling with their supporters who come out in numbers.

O’Connor says everyone involved in each team should be commended for their efforts.

‘We just want to thank everyone for all the works there are doing preparing their teams for the competition and for their support in hosting of the teams and ensuring compliance to COVID-19.’

This weekend will see the final round of pool games for the Vanua Championship before they head into the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the Skipper Cup, Suva hosts Nadi, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

In another match, Naitasiri hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.