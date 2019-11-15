Home

FRU pleased to see more young players in Skipper Cup

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 30, 2020 4:25 pm
Taniela Sadrugu [left], Tuidraki Samusamuvodre [middle] and Jonetani Vasurakuta. [Source: Google]

The hard work of Fiji Rugby Union development officers and coaches are starting to bear fruit.

This is according to FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor after more 20, 21 and 22-year-olds turned out for their respective teams in round one of Skipper Cup last week.

Players like Tevita Ikanivere, Taniela Sadrugu, Meli Tuni of Suva, Jonetani Vasurakuta of Nadroga and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre of Naitasiri featured prominently for their teams.

Article continues after advertisement

FRU CEO O’Connor says many of the young players have come through their development pathway.

“The sign of our development work with the coaches, development work with the players, players coming through the high-performance system as you know last year for the first time we named national squads from under 14 to under 19 we’ve been monitoring these players.”

Looking at the Skipper Cup games on Saturday, Lautoka play Tailevu at Churchill Park, Suva takes on Yasawa at the ANZ Stadium and Naitasiri meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Nadroga faces Namosi at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can also catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

All games will kick off at 3pm.

