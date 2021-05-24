FRU plans to contract Fijiana 15s players

Maintaining the core players of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s team will be vital as the World Cup looms closer.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive says the Fijiana Drua’s powerful performance has not gone unnoticed by scouts with rugby league and other overseas clubs declaring their interest in the players.

O’Connor says to keep the players within their system would mean contracting them and discussions are underway regarding this.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s important to maintain the core of the players that form the basis of the Fijiana so I think Monday we’ll have a strategy meeting just to see how we can keep the players and that might mean contracting some players.”

O’Connor adds at the moment none of the players are contracted and they are paid allowances as per their tour contracts.

He says they look to have another sponsor in order to meet the demands for contracting the players.

The Fijiana 15s will be in action today at 5pm in its first test against Japan.