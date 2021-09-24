Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Baby among COVID deaths|ADB anticipates poverty rate increase|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|PM visits data verification centres|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|
Full Coverage

Rugby

FRU plans to complete Super Series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 9, 2021 7:05 am
[FILE PHOTO]

The Fiji Rugby Union is planning for the resumption of the final leg of the Super 7s Series.

The inaugural competition kicked off at the beginning of the year to provide some game time for our Fiji national 7s team for the Olympic Games.

Police Blue dominated the Series-winning the first three rounds, with the final round scheduled to be held in Suva before the pandemic disrupted the 7s calendar.

Article continues after advertisement

The men’s World Series returns next weekend, with back-to-back tournaments in Canada that will determine the 2021 series champion, but Fiji is among a host of top nations who won’t be present.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Super Series will help both the men’s and women’s teams prepare for a return to international competition.

“And if there’s no tournament heading into Dubai, part of our plan is to finish the Fiji Rugby Super 7s series to prepare the team for both women and men’s. At the moment because of restrictions and no one being allowed to gather and train we just allowed our players to take a good break.”

16 men’s teams and four women’s teams featured in the inaugural Super 7s Series in Fiji.

Police Blue is leading the mean’s points table with 66, LAR Barbarians is in second with 45 while Raiwasa Taveuni is in third with 44.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.