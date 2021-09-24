FRU plans to complete Super Series

The Fiji Rugby Union is planning for the resumption of the final leg of the Super 7s Series.

The inaugural competition kicked off at the beginning of the year to provide some game time for our Fiji national 7s team for the Olympic Games.

Police Blue dominated the Series-winning the first three rounds, with the final round scheduled to be held in Suva before the pandemic disrupted the 7s calendar.

The men’s World Series returns next weekend, with back-to-back tournaments in Canada that will determine the 2021 series champion, but Fiji is among a host of top nations who won’t be present.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Super Series will help both the men’s and women’s teams prepare for a return to international competition.

“And if there’s no tournament heading into Dubai, part of our plan is to finish the Fiji Rugby Super 7s series to prepare the team for both women and men’s. At the moment because of restrictions and no one being allowed to gather and train we just allowed our players to take a good break.”

16 men’s teams and four women’s teams featured in the inaugural Super 7s Series in Fiji.

Police Blue is leading the mean’s points table with 66, LAR Barbarians is in second with 45 while Raiwasa Taveuni is in third with 44.