FRU physiotherapist Jennifer Khalik creates history

Fiji Rugby Union physiotherapist Jennifer Khalik has created history not only in Fiji but the Pacific Islands as well.

Khalik has become the first Fijian medical trainer to deliver the World Rugby Level 2 Immediate Care in Rugby (ICIR) course.

She delivered the course in the North in March.

Khalik was signed off as a course director having impressed World Rugby Medical Education Manager, Isabel Grondin and Oceania Rugby Regional Training Manager, Talemo Waqa last year.

Plans for Khalik to deliver the course in the central and western divisions were subsequently put on hold due to measures put in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to FBC Sports today, Khalik says it feels really good to be signed off, particularly being the first medical person from Fiji.

“I feel extremely honored and privileged to be able to deliver my first course the whole training process leading up to me being able to deliver the course took about four years and I had to be mentored through the process”.

Khalik adds the first time she did the course she was terrified, it was completely different from what they normally do as physiotherapists but doing the course has given her more confidence.

She says her goal right now with Fiji Rugby is just to try and train up as many medical personnel as they can, particularly at community level.

Khalik hopes to inspire more Pacific Islanders to follow in her footsteps.

[Source: World Rugby]