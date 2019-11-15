FRU officially announce Flying Fijians coaching staff

The Fiji Rugby Union has officially announced the Flying Fijians technical coaches for the Autumn Nations Cup in November.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor has welcomed former All Black Daryl Gibson, Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan, former international referee Glen Jackson and former Scotland international Richard Grey.

Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter earlier revealed his coaching team in June.

Cotter says he has been in regular contact with the coaching group for almost two months.

He adds these coaches come with a lot of international experience and are experts in their respective technical areas.

Cotter adds Glen Jackson is good at handling skills and can sensitize and also give players a clear understanding of what referees see and how they act.

According to Cotter, this will help the team a lot because if they can cut down the discipline and the penalties against them, it will make the Flying Fijians less vulnerable.

The national coach says Daryl Gibson has international experience as a player and head coach.

Vern Cotter also says that Richard Gray’s input will also be of high quality since they have worked together in Scotland.

The Flying Fijians are in pool B for the Autumn Nations Cup with France, Scotland and Italy.

Fiji takes on France on Sunday 15th November, at the Stade France before playing Italy on the 21st and then Scotland in Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

Based on the pool rankings coming into the final weekend, each team will face off in a cross over final against their equivalent placing, in the opposite pool.

Meanwhile, round nine of the Skipper Cup kicks off tomorrow with Lautoka playing Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park at 4pm. The women’s match will start at 12pm followed by the Under-19 at 2pm.

On Saturday, Nadi takes on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park at 3pm, Yasawa meets Suva at Churchill Park and Nadroga hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage of the Farebrother challenge between Namosi and Nadroga on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.