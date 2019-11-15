FRU makes budget submission to Fiji National Sports Commission

The Fiji Rugby Union has revealed that they have made their submission to the Fiji National Sports Commission for the Union’s grant for the next financial year.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says as part of their submission, they are seeking financial assistance for the Women’s Rugby World Cup next year and also the 2021 Olympic Games.

O’Connor adds they were given specific deadlines by the Commission which they have met.

“We were given deadlines and made submissions and we had meetings with the Sports Commission in preparations for the submission for our grants. This week we are focused on making submission in relation to our accreditation.”

The budget announcement is expected to be tabled in Parliament towards the end of June.