FRU looks for right investor and partner for building project

The Fiji Rugby Union is now looking at new partners for their new building project which was supposed to be erected at Gordon Street in Suva.

In 2014 the then FRU Chairman Filimoni Waqabaca announced the 10 storey project as an income generating initiative to assist the union.

But current Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor says someone was interested in the joint venture with FRU but had to pull out as he had other ideas.

‘The person we discussing with or interested partner then changed his indication he wanted to invest in something in the west which is associated with tourism we are looking at other partners now but because of this COVID-19 everything has come to a stop”.

The FRU previously had plans to demolish Rugby House and construct a multi-storey building, but had to withdraw these aspirations due to the property’s heritage listing, which requires any construction to preserve its architecture but O’Connor says this has been taken care of.

“We’ve looked at the requirements and so forth and there are requirements that we need to comply with which our plans already include we are just looking for the right investor and right partner”.

The proposed building would house the union’s headquarters, a commercial floor which could include a supermarket, a retail space, office spaces, and a hotel