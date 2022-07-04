FRU investigates Bua protest

[File Photo]

The Fiji Rugby Union is investigating the protest from Bua Rugby against Yasawa for fielding players not registered in their Union during their Vanua Cup semi-final match over the weekend.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms they have received the complaint from Bua Rugby and they will follow the proper process when addressing protests.

O’Connor says Yasawa will be required to respond to the complaint before FRU makes a decision.

FRU’s decision can be expected tomorrow.

Bua Coach Epeli Kalou told FBC Sports they submitted their complaint yesterday along with evidence that two players who played for Yasawa on Saturday were yet to be given their release letters from their Union.

The Yasawa Rugby Union’s legal team is handling the complaint.