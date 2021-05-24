FRU hopes to bring back Kaji and Deans competition

The Fiji Rugby Union is working with the Ministry of Education to have some of its primary and secondary schools rugby competitions played this year.

All sections of rugby was affected during the pandemic, which resulted in the halt of the Kaji competition and the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans competition in the last two years.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says they want to bring it back this year.

“We are having a discussion with the Ministry of Education about the kick-offs for our Kaji Rugby competition and our Deans competition. Our desire is to have these competitions next year. It is just a matter of agreeing on the time to start the competitions.”

Meanwhile, the FRU will kick-off its 2022 season with Super 7s Series next week.