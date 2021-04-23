FRU hopes for quick fix to Ratu Cakobau Park

The Fiji Rugby Union is hoping that with the suspension of tournaments, Ratu Cakobau Park will be fixed in time for the resumption of Skipper Provincial Cup matches.

Earlier this year, the Park sustained major damage during Tropical Cyclone Ana which made it impossible for tournaments to be hosted at the venue.

Nausori Town Council chief executive, Anurashika Bari, says Ratu Cakobau Park may be closed for months.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu and Rewa provincial teams have no choice but to host their games at Burebasaga ground and Nakelo District School ground respectively.

FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says big matches like the Skipper Cup and Farebrother trophy need good venues.

“But we are hopeful Nausori Town Council can complete the works while there’s no rugby and no sports and then as we come back, the ground can be available especially for big games”.

O’Connor has confirmed the Skipper Cup is expected to resume two weeks after the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.