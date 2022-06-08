FRU hopeful of Fijiana Drua's 2023 participation

[Photo Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union confirms that talks are underway regarding the return of the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua to Australia’s Super W.

This is according to FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor who says that discussions between Fiji Rugby, Rugby Australia and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs are progressing well.

O’Connor says the FRU has already had productive meetings with Rugby Australia and its Chairman Hamish McLennan in confirming the final details of the Fijiana Drua’s return to defend their Super W title in 2023 and beyond.

Another meeting is scheduled for late this month to finalize all pending requirements.

The FRU CEO adds the three stakeholders remain committed to the Fijiana Drua and are buoyed by the platform the team has set for the continued growth and development of women in sports in Fiji.