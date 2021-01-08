FRU hopeful of 2021 Deans competition

The Fiji Rugby Union has endorsed the proposal to use the same format from 2019 for the 2021 Vodafone Secondary Schools Deans competition.

Though the competition was not held last year due to the pandemic, FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor remains optimistic that the competition will go on.

O’Connor says they are still awaiting the decision from the Education Ministry to have the competition go ahead.

Article continues after advertisement

“In principle the council has endorsed the same format of deans in 2019 to be played this year. But we will need to get the appropriate approval from the ministry of education.”

The Deans competition is normally held before the school break.

Meanwhile, the FRU is also planning to have a tag competition for the Kaji competition for the Under 7 to Under 14 grades.