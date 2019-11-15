FRU High Performance program on for Taveuni

Rugby players in Taveuni will have a chance to train and play against the Fiji Rugby Union High-Performance Unit players.

The FRU High-Performance Unit will travel to Taveuni next week for a one-week rugby development program and Academy camp.

The program will include integrated coaching courses, training sessions with HPU Academy players, and a workshop for Taveuni Rugby Officials.

FRU Elite Player Pathway Manager Bill Gadolo says that it’s important for the academy players to visit other parts of the country where they’ll train with the locals.

He says this will also help the grass-root players with the basic rugby fundamentals which will develop their game and broaden their knowledge on rugby.

Gadolo says as Taveuni strives to form their own rugby union, the development programs will help build a strong foundation for them looking at all aspects of the game.

The program starts on Monday.