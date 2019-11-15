FRU domestic competitions to resume if restrictions are lifted by June 15th

All Fiji Rugby Union domestic competitions will resume if the current COVID-19 restrictions are uplifted by June 15th.

This has been confirmed by FRU chief executive John O’Connor who says that the future of all domestic competitions relies upon the lifting of the restrictions.

O’Connor in a press statement says the union is planning to hold the Skipper Championship and the Vanua Competitions on Saturday June 27th.

This should allow time for the affiliated unions to prepare the players for the competitions in which O’Connor adds it is highly unlikely that any international competitions will commence during this time.

O’Connor adds the FRU is closely liaising with the Ministry of Education, Primary and Secondary Schools Rugby in making a decision on the Deans Competitions once schools reopen in June.

However, all school competitions will need the approval of the Ministry of Education to hold any competitions.

All domestic competitions will rely solely on the lifting if the restrictions and should school begin on 15th June.

[Source: FRU]