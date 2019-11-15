FRU continues Super Rugby talks

The Fiji Rugby Union confirms discussions are ongoing with their New Zealand counterpart regarding a Super Rugby team out of Fiji.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor when contacted by FBC Sports confirms that Fiji Rugby had submitted a bid for a Super Rugby team to be based in Fiji.

O’Connor says part of the bid is to have the Fiji based team included in the 2022 Super Rugby competition.

According to the latest media reports out of New Zealand, two Pacific Islands teams are set to join a new-look Super Rugby competition in 2022, which will return to its original 12-team format.

Radio New Zealand reported the Moana Pasifika bid, backed by former All Blacks Sir Bryan Williams and Sir Michael Jones, is understood to have the support of New Zealand Rugby while the FRU has been tasked with basing a franchise out of Suva.

The two Pacific Islands teams would join the existing five teams from New Zealand and five from Australia with the Western Force returning in a revamped competition.

FRU CEO O’Connor adds they are continuing to have a discussion with New Zealand Rugby Union.

O’Connor says having a Super Rugby team is the missing link to Fiji’s pathway if we are to be competitive and be consistent against top rugby nations.