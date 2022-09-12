FRU consulting stakeholders for Fiji 7s celebration

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union is consulting all stakeholders on a plan for celebrating our Fiji 7s achievement today at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, South Africa.

In a statement, FRU Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake congratulated the side for creating another milestone achievement in Fiji rugby’s history, winning the Melrose Cup after a lapse of 17.

He says while they look forward to the return of the team, they’re in consultation with relevant stakeholders regarding a celebration.

Commodore Tawake adds this is a tremendous achievement by the head coach, management and the team who have toiled tirelessly with commitment, sacrifices and diligence in making our country and all Fijians globally proud.

The FRU Chair also congratulated the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team for their 5th place finish compared to the 11th place position in 2018.

He adds the Fijiana 7s continues to make huge improvements on the world stage and they’re proud of their performance.