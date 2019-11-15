FRU condemns assault on match officials

The Fiji Rugby Union has strongly denounced any form of abuse against match officials.

This follows the assault made on the referee who officiated the U19 match between Naitasiri and Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

Naitasiri lock Keresi Maya was caught on camera when he punched referee Peni Talemaivavalagi during the match.

A teammate of Maya then quickly pulled him out after he laid hands on the match official.

FRU Development Officer Sale Sorovaki says the matter will be dealt with seriously.

“The referees they are the sole judge of the game. It carries a very strong penalty you know abusing a match official will never be tolerated by Fiji Rugby Union and we are taking a very strong stance against it and we will look at this incident very seriously.”

According to the Fiji Rugby Union competition laws, an assault on a match official carries the maximum penalty of a life ban.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms the victim has been advised to get a medical report done and Police will await the referee if he wants to proceed with a complaint.