FRU condemns actions of two rugby players

Fiji Rugby Union has this afternoon strongly condemned and expressed great disappointment towards the actions and behavior of two rugby players who failed to follow the self-isolation instructions.

These players are believed to have returned to Fiji recently.

They failed to follow lawful instructions regarding self-isolation to protect other Fijians at risk of catching COVID 19.

Chief executive John O’Connor says they strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions.

O’Connor says the Fiji Rugby family wants to put on record their great disappointment at the irresponsible behaviour of these two players putting their families and other Fijians at risk.

He says such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable, and they support the actions of the Police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them.

He says Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players including reporting this highly irresponsible behaviour to their Clubs and World Rugby.

O’Connor further extended his gratitude on behalf of Fiji Rugby to all the Affiliate Unions and the staff, rugby players, match officials, administrators and supporters for their support in these difficult times and urged the Rugby family to stay home, be safe and comply with all instructions given by Government.