FRU clears the air on jersey issue

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified media reports in New Zealand pertaining to issue of the Flying Fijians’ jerseys.

Chief Executive, John O’Connor confirms that there has been no loss to FRU by the team not displaying the “Vaccinate Fiji”, it’s your choice” message in the second test.

O’Connor says Fiji Rugby and its partners had a further review of the situation on Friday before the second Test, after taking into consideration the rapid increase in COVID 19 cases in Fiji.

[Source: FRU]

New cases crossed 1220 and 1405 on Thursday and Friday respectively, with increasing hospitalisations and tragic loss of lives.

According to the FRU CEO, by late Friday, it was increasingly clear that the COVID-crisis in Fiji has reached the stage where adequate vaccination was critically required to save lives, and anything less than a strong vaccination message would be unhelpful in the present situation.

He adds after extensive consultations with all stakeholders, partners, sponsors and the team, it was determined that the Flying Fijians would play with generic jerseys with sponsor logos only.

The CEO stated that Fiji Rugby was sincerely thankful to everyone for their support and understanding on the matter.

O’Connor has also made it clear that FRU never wavered from its support for Fiji’s vaccination programme.

He says while the initiative to have the strong “Vaccinate Fiji” message on the playing jersey ultimately couldn’t eventuate despite their best intentions, FRU will continue to support the country’s vaccinate campaign at every opportunity.

The FRU encourages rugby players, affiliates, unions to get behind the vaccination efforts to help Fiji emerge from the current COVID-crisis, which will bring rugby back to our communities, schools and stadiums.