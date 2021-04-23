FRU Chair has not resigned

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Conway Beg has not resigned.

Beg has confirmed to FBC Sports that there’s no substance to the rumor he has tendered his resignation.

He says these rumors are sensationalizing the news, and social media platform which is disrespectful of the good work that Fiji Rugby has achieved to-date.

Article continues after advertisement

This afternoon FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor confirmed in a statement that Beg continues to be the Chairman of Fiji Rugby and that he has not tendered or indicated his intention to resign as rumored via social media.

O’Connor says, at the moment the priority is the safety of every Fijian and they’re are disappointed with the spread of fake news and attempts to distort the good process made by FRU.

Meanwhile, the FRU Annual General Meeting planned for tomorrow has been deferred.