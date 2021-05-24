FRU cancels all competitions

Its official, the Fiji Rugby Union has confirmed they will not resume all its 2021 domestic competitions except for the final leg of the Super 7s Series.

However,the FRU is planning for an early kick-off in 2022.

In a statement this afternoon, FRU Chief Executive, John O’Connor says even though they received the approval and certification for ‘Safe Return to Training and Play’ last Friday, they have decided to cancel all its competitions.

O’Connor says they seriously considered player welfare and safety especially since there has been no training for the last six months.

He says according to their return to play protocols require a minimum of five to seven weeks contact training prior to any competition which will take them into early December this year, it’s impossible to commence and complete any form of domestic competition safely this year.

FRU is planning to kick off its competitions early next year in March and have urged Unions to focus on their off-season training and prepare accordingly.

The FRU CEO adds they expect full contact training to be allowed when Fiji achieves 80% of full vaccination and they look forward to the announcement of such relaxation.

O’Connor also says they planning to host the final tournament of the Super 7s Series in November and will be confirming the details in due course.