O'Connor rejects allegations of misuse of World Rugby funds

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor has rejected claims of World Rugby funded programs being manipulated in Fiji.

In the second edition of the letter by the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare to World Rugby, allegations of abusing World Rugby funds in 2017 were made against Fiji Rugby.

PRPW claims World Rugby has referenced a figure of GBP20.3m over four years as the total amount invested in Fiji, Samoa and Tonga in November 2017.

The PRPW claims in the letter under the assumption the figure is split equally, the FRU receives GBP1.7m annually.

The letter goes on to claim that much of that is invested in the three program that former Flying Fijians Coach John McKee specifically identifies as being manipulated by FRU chairman Francis Kean which includes the rugby academies, Fiji Under20 and the Fiji Drua.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, O’Connor reiterated that FRU does not control World Rugby funds.

“World funds are controlled by World Rugby. It’s not controlled by FRU. There’s an approval process that we go through to World Rugby and only when they give the approval then the funds are released accordingly.”

The PRPW wrote its second letter to World Rugby after McKee while speaking to the ABC’s Pacific Beat claimed Kean’s undue influence in domestic rugby.