FRU Board will have final say on Seruvakula

Senirusi Seruvakula

The Fiji Rugby Union Board will have the final say regarding Fijiana 15s Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula’s contract.

Seruvakula’s contract ended after their Rugby World Cup campaign but he says he’s willing to continue in the role as well as the Fijiana Drua coach in Australia’s Super W competition.

When asked by FBC Sports regarding Seruvakula’s willingness to continue the journey with the rest of his coaching staff, FRU chief executive John O’Connor says it’ll be up to the FRU Board.

O’Connor says he’ll first have a talk with the Fijiana Coach.

“In terms of the process, there’s always a review process, he’ll submit his reports, we’ll present to the board and the board will make the final decision on moving forward in terms of the programs, we don’t have much time the Super W is coming up soon”.

After arriving in the country on Tuesday with the Fijiana, Seruvakula said he’d love to have his World Cup coaching team retained.

Other coaches that assisted Seruvakula for their Rugby World Cup campaign where they finished ninth were Inoke Male, Greg Smith, Asaeli Tikoirotuma, Moses Rauluni and Sanaila Vitau.