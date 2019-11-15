FRU anticipates close final rounds of Skipper Cup

The final seven rounds of Skipper Cup will start today.

After the first seven rounds, the Fiji Rugby Union has seen some positive changes and one of which is the involvement of young players.

FRU Chief Executive Officer John O’Connor says it’s great to see 19 and 20-year-olds playing top-level rugby in the country.

O’Connor adds the battle for the top six spots in Skipper Cup is heating up as the bottom two teams will be demoted to the Vanua Championship next year.

O’Connor adds round eight of the competition today have some mouthwatering games.

“Can’t be a bigger start Suva versus Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium huge start but we are excited and looking forward also for the Vanua they starting their second round this week.”

Another major highlight of the first seven rounds is the fact that Sky New Zealand’s interest in our local competition.

“We are also thankful that most of the games the main matches of each week is broadcast delayed via Sky New Zealand and the feedback has been positive from Fijians all over the world.”

In round eight of the Skipper Cup today, Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup matches this weekend Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm, Nadi meet Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Meanwhile, in the lone Vanua Championship match yesterday, Malolo defeated Navosa 24-21. In the women’s game, Navosa thrashed Malolo 58-5. In the under 19, Navosa beat Malolo 27-5.