FRU and Mobil extend partnership

Despite the hardship and challenges brought by the pandemic, Mobil Oil has decided to extend its sponsorship arrangement with the Fiji Rugby Union.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says with COVID-19 cases at its peak in Fiji and no sports activations for over three months now, the family at Rugby House is extremely grateful to the team at Mobil for their loyalty and trust.

He says it’s going to be a tough financial year for Fiji Rugby, however, the timely support from Mobil will solve all the transport and logistics for teams, tournaments and the operations of Rugby House.

Article continues after advertisement

Mobil joined the FRU sponsorship family in 2019 as an Official Sponsor and Exclusive Fuel Provider for Fiji Rugby and all its associated teams.

Mobil CEO Adi Tamara says they are proud to support Fiji Rugby, who play a very important role in maintaining community spirit, especially during this very challenging time.