FRU AGM on Saturday

The Fiji Rugby Union has circulated their annual report to its members before the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the meeting will be chaired by the FRU President and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

O’Connor believes the AGM at Novotel in Lami will be a fruitful one as every report including the respective coach’s will be discussed.

“I think the main discussions will be the reports from last year and more importantly the financial report, the audited accounts in terms of the agenda that will be the main agenda, annual report and report from different coaches”.

The meeting was confirmed after government increased the social gathering numbers to 100 last month.