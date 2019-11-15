Home

FRU AGM date confirmed for July 18th

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 22, 2020 5:57 am
FRU Chief Executive John O'Connor

The Annual General Meeting of the Fiji Rugby Union is now confirmed.

This is after the social gathering numbers was increased from 20 to 100 as announced yesterday by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The FRU has been uncertain over the past few weeks about the AGM date before the government announcement on COVID-19 restrictions.

“We look forward to preparations and look forward to kick on 25th July I think we also happy the social gathering numbers have been increased to 100 which means that we will now proceed with our AGM that is planned for Saturday July 18th at the Novotel”.

This means the AGM will be held a week before the Skipper Cup kick off date which is the 25th of July.

