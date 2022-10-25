FRU acknowledges Fijiana’s effort

Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15’s side. [File Photo]

Fiji Rugby Union has acknowledged the effort made by the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15’s side after bowing out of the Women’s World Cup.

Fijiana finished ninth at the Rugby World Cup after coming in as newcomer and as the 21st-ranked team in the tournament.

The side lost two games against number one ranked England and 4th placed France.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijiana managed to secure its first World Cup win against South Africa and finished third in their pool with four points.

Chairman Humphrey Tawake says Fijiana’s participation at the RWC has ended with a lot of learnings and potential for the future growth of Women’s rugby in Fiji.

Tawake says playing in its first 15s Women’s RWC, the players were exposed to a professional and high-performance environment in the current modern game of rugby.

He adds such professional requirements were new to many of our Fijiana players with the majority having just played competitive rugby in the past three years.

Tawake further adds the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji is attributed to the many women that have played and sacrificed a lot to be recognized for over 3 decades.

He says the learnings from the RWC in New Zealand will definitely add value in growing and enhancing women’s rugby.

In addition, providing the necessary technical support and resources required for high performance.