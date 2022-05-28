Front row switch an advantage for Pasi

Kaliopasi Uluilakepa.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua rep Kaliopasi Uluilakepa was signed as a tight-head prop but he’s been playing as a loose-head for a number of games.

It’s an advantage for a prop to play on both sides of a scrum.

After being injured in mid-season, the former Marist Brothers High School student will start again as a tight-head today against the Chiefs.

Speaking to FBC Sports Uluilakepa says he’s happy to be back in the number three jersey.

Uluilakepa says there’s healthy competition in the front-row this season which is a promising sign especially when you have Manasa Saulo and Samu Tawake in the mix.

“I have been playing in both sides of the scrums, I was signed as a tight-head I guess it’s fair to say that there’s competition within the front row but to have two experienced tight heads play the game most of the games I think allowed me to go back to loose head and have a go.”

It’ll be the first time in three years his parents will watch him play again.

The last time he played in Fiji was in the 2016 Deans final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva where Marist lost to Emoni Narawa’s Queen Victoria School.

Narawa is on the wing for the Chiefs when they take on the Drua at 3pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.