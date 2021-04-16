Home

Rugby

From trainer to player, Devo shares rugby journey

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 21, 2021 1:03 pm
Fiji Rugby Union trainer Apisai Devo

Fiji Rugby Union trainer Apisai Devo is enjoying time on the field as a player now.

Devo made his debut for the Suva Development team against Rewa last weekend.

Currently an FRU Strength and Conditioning coach, the Naitasiri native is an understudy to Olympic Gold medal winning trainer Nacani Cawanibuka.

Growing up watching rugby players and wondering how they keep fit, Devo says it has always been his dream to become a trainer.

“When I grew up I always love to train and that was my passion .I used to watch Youtube videos and that motivated me to become a trainer.”

After rubbing shoulders with many local and international rugby players, Devo this year decided to be a player.

“So I have been giving the boys training programs, whenever I ask they say it’s good. Currently Fijian boys they don’t tell you the whole truth. They just say yes, or no, what encouraged me is I wanted to feel exactly what I was giving them and how it help transfer to rugby.”

Devo adds he wants to continue playing rugby and see where it takes him.

The Suva Development team will take on Nadi in the next round of the Skipper Cup.

