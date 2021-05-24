From patrolling streets of Sigatoka to Super Rugby

Just weeks ago Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prop Timoci Sauvoli was patrolling the streets of Sigatoka as a Police Officer.

Tonight he’ll be part of Fiji Rugby history by being one of the first 23 players for a Fijian side to play in Super Rugby.

The Daviqele villager from Kadavu nearly gave up at one stage but he didn’t know that he was going to be the last player added to the squad or Drua 40.

Just days after joining the camp, Sauvoli was given the opportunity to feature for the side against the Rebels in a warm-up match where he impressed the coaching staff.

It may be a quick turnaround for him but he says he’ll have to seize this opportunity.

“I was very emotional when I saw the message that I’ve been included in the Drua squad. I sat in my room and I cried thanking God for opening up another door for me. I know age is catching up on me but I still have the talent and what it takes to represent Fiji wherever God takes me. ”

The 30-year-old former Sila Central College student is one of the 12 Skipper Cup players in tonight’s match-day 23.

Captain Nemani Nagusa says he is proud of the local players and the development pathways.

“I was always the local based player to be selected into the Flying Fijians, there’s always pressure for me to perform in every game. But, now to be able to bring my experience and seeing these guys coming up, I tell them to just keep focusing on the game, not to pressure on themselves and do things one at a time. ”

The Drua takes on the Waratahs at 8:45 tonight and you can watch the match LIVE and Free on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.