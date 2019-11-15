From missionary to the rugby field

Eastern States Blues player Ratu Josua Cabesala never imagined playing two matches in a local rugby league competition would change his life forever.

A missionary for the last seven years, Ratu Josua has been called up to play for the Blues against the Western State Maroons in the Vanua State of Origin today.

Cabesala says rugby league was not even part of the plan for him.

“I had no interest playing rugby league while I growing up. I only played sevens and fifteens in high school until went on to play for the Tabadamu side. I had my own plans but I think God has his own which led me to where I am today.”

He adds the sport will also help him look after his family.

“When I joined the Kaiviti Silktail squad it has opened my perspective on wanting to be part of the NRL and be the next Maika Sivo. I know rugby league will not only help me but also my family financially.”

The inclusion of Sevanaia Koroi, Timoci Naulumatua and Apimeleki Lutu in the Blues squad will be a morale booster.

Game two of the Vanua Origin kiks-off at 2.30pm today at Prince Charles Park Nadi while the women’s clash starts at 12.10pm.