French Top 14 season cancelled

The French Top 14 rugby union season is to be abandoned amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The French Prime Minister says the 2019-2020 season will not be able to resume, although the government’s measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus left room for games to be played without spectators.

The Prime Minister says after consultation with the presidents of Top 14 and PRO D2clubs, the Board will propose to the LNR Management Committee not to follow up on having playoffs at the end of August to close the 2019-2020 season, to pronounce the end of this 2019-2020 season and to focus on the organization of the launch of the 2020-2021 editions of the two championships starting in September 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

The LNR’s management committee is expected to meet some time in the next couple of weeks to validate its board’s decision.

The LNR has yet to decide whether any club will be named champions.

[Rugby.com.au]