French on track in Spain

French rugby is in a really good place at the moment in the Seville 7s today.

The men’s sevens team did their bit to maintain the feel-good factor with a comprehensive 38-12 win against Wales last night.

No defensive line is safe when Jordan Sepho has the ball and the 23-year-old helped himself to a hat-trick on the back of the hard work of his team-mates.

Meanwhile, World Series centurion Tom Bowen dotted down twice in a dominant 28-10 win for England over Japan.

Bowen’s brace came between tries from Hayden Hyde and Blake Boyland.

France is set to face Japan next 8.29pm while England will face Wales at 8.51pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports on Walesi platform.