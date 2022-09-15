Free entry to Fijiana and Maori Test

[Source: FRU/ Facebook]

The good news keeps on coming for rugby fans as you can watch the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s and Wahine Maori Test for free tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

This is all part of the Fiji 7s victory celebrations.

The fans will get to watch the Fijiana plus the curtain raiser between the Army and the Police women’s team which kicks off at 3.30 pm straight after the celebration.

Fiji Rugby Union Chair Commodore Humphrey Tawake says the admission will be free for the games and the fans are requested to come early and get seated if they are to witness both events tomorrow.

The HFC Bank Stadium will open its gate at 8 am.