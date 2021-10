Frank Lomani’s brother in Fiji 7s squad

Iowane Leone, the brother of Flying Fijians rep, Frank Lomani has taken the next step in his rugby journey.

Leone is amongst the 26 players in the national men’s 7s extended squad for the Dubai 7s tournament.

He is joined by five others, Raiwasa Taveuni players including, Manueli Maisamoa, Sefanaia Vuli, Iowane Teba, Jeremaia Matana and Tevita Daugunu.

Another notable inclusion in the squad is Nadroga player also known as ‘The Tornado’, Panapasa Qeruqeru.

Other players who were already in the 7s system include the likes of fireman, Nasoni Tulavu, Elia Canakaivata, Jone Manu, Kaminieli Rasaku, Terio Tamani, Joseva Talacolo, Livai Ikanikoda and Kavekini Tabu.

Olympians Josua Vakurunabili, Jerry Tuwai and Waisea Nacuqu adds depth to the squad.

The Dubai 7s tournament is schedule to kick-off next month.

Fiji 7s extended squad:

2021 – DUBAI EXTENDED SQUAD

1. JOSEVA TALACOLO

2. KAVEKINI TABU

3. JOSUA VAKURINABULI

4. TEVITA DAUGUNU

5. ELIA CANAKAIVATA

6. SEFA NAVULI

7. VENIONI VUKI

8. TIRA WELAGI

9. SIMIONE CECE

10. JEREMAIA MATANA

11. NASONI TULAVO

12. LIVAI IKANIKODA

13. TERIO TAMANI

14. JERRY TUWAI

15. JO VUNISA

16. TANIELA YAYA

17. JONE MANU

18. KAMINIELI RASAKU

19. MANUELI MAISAMOA

20. WAISEA NACUQU

21. IOWANE LEONE

22. PANAPASA QERUQERU

23. FILIPO SAUTURAGA

24. IOWANE TEBA

25. RUSIATE MATAI

26. VUIVUWA NADUVALU