France’s Six Nations staff member tests positive for COVID-19

France’s Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) says all players tested negative on Monday evening including Coach Fabien Galthie, who will be tested again on Tuesday.

France are top of the Six Nations table after two wins from two.

They will host Scotland in Paris on the 28th of this month.

Galthie’s side beat Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

An FFR statement said players would be tested again on Wednesday and then twice more this week.

France will announce their 31-man squad for the Scotland match on Wednesday.