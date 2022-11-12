France wins WRWC third place playoff

[Source: RWC/Twitter]

France claimed a deserving 36-0 win over Canada to claim third place in the women’s Rugby World Cup.

The French powered to a halftime lead of 22-0 with scrum-half Pauline Bourdon and fly-half Caroline Drouin maneuvering the team forward.

Marine Menager scored two tries with Madoussou Fall and Bourdon also touching down.

Drouin nailed four conversions.

The final will be held at 6.30pm with world number one England battling hosts, New Zealand.