France wins WRWC third place playoff

[Source: RWC/Twitter]
France claimed a deserving 36-0 win over Canada to claim third place in the women’s Rugby World Cup.
The French powered to a halftime lead of 22-0 with scrum-half Pauline Bourdon and fly-half Caroline Drouin maneuvering the team forward.
Marine Menager scored two tries with Madoussou Fall and Bourdon also touching down.
It’s a @FranceRugby party at Eden Park and @gabi_vernier is the hype woman 🙌 #CANvFRA | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/H0e3Tmy3PW
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022
Drouin nailed four conversions.
A monumental performance in the bronze final
The @Mastercard Player of the Match is Pauline Bourdon#RWC2021 | #CANvFRA | #POTM | #Priceless pic.twitter.com/W5xPqWklmr
— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022
The final will be held at 6.30pm with world number one England battling hosts, New Zealand.