Rugby

France wins Six Nations

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 9:50 am
[Source: BBC Sport]

France is Six Nations Grand Slam champions for the first time since 2010 after beating England 25-13 at the Stade de France in Paris this morning.

The hosts were leading 18-6 at halftime with tries to Gael Fickou and Francois Cros plus two penalties and a conversation from Melvyn Jaminet.

England managed two penalties to Marcus Smith in the first 40 minutes.

France celebrate

The visitors started well in the second spell with a try to Freddie Steward before France Captain Antoine Dupont went in for their third try in the 61st minute.

In other matches, Ireland defeated Scotland 26-5 and Italy upset Wales 22-21.

France celebrate

