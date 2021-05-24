France wins Six Nations

France is Six Nations Grand Slam champions for the first time since 2010 after beating England 25-13 at the Stade de France in Paris this morning.

The hosts were leading 18-6 at halftime with tries to Gael Fickou and Francois Cros plus two penalties and a conversation from Melvyn Jaminet.

England managed two penalties to Marcus Smith in the first 40 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

The visitors started well in the second spell with a try to Freddie Steward before France Captain Antoine Dupont went in for their third try in the 61st minute.

In other matches, Ireland defeated Scotland 26-5 and Italy upset Wales 22-21.