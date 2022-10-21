France trampling with caution for Fiji

[Source: France Rugby/Twitter]

France is expecting a lot of surprises from the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s side as they prepare to face off tomorrow in their final World Cup pool match.

Coach Thomas Darracq says judging from Fiji’s previous matches, they bring a lot of creativity and that will not be easy for the French girls to work out.

He says they are trampling with a lot of caution against a side that is starting to show up on the World stage.

Despite defeat to England last Saturday, and losing scrum-half Laure Sansus to a tournament-ending injury, the coach is determined to win.

France will face our Fijiana team tomorrow at 6:15pm.