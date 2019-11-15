France through to Autumn Nations final

England will face France in the Autumn Nations Cup final.

This is after France comfortably beat Italy 36-5 in Paris earlier today.

Missing several key players because of an agreement with the country’s Top 14 league, France fell behind after Italy’s Carlo Canna scored.

But Les Bleus recovered to earn a four-try bonus point, with debutant Gabin Villiere’s solo effort the most impressive of their scores.

France play England at Twickenham in front of 2,000 fans on December 6th.