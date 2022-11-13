France strike late to see off South Africa

[Source: Autumn Nations Series/Twitter]

Bordeaux Bègles rep Sipili Falatea’s late try earned France a remarkable 30-26 victory over world champions South Africa in an explosive Autumn Nations Test.

In a game where both teams saw a key man sent off, France rallied from a remarkable Springbok surge to claim the win through their replacement tighthead prop.

South Africa lost Pieter Steph du Toit to a red card in the first half for a dangerous clearout, while Antoine Dupont followed him in the second for tackling Cheslin Kolbe in the air.

⌚️ The clock was ticking, but France kept the faith. A late Sipili Falatea try took them to 12 wins in a row.@Breitling #MissionAccomplished #Breitling pic.twitter.com/a03U1Thnmc — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 12, 2022

The win means that France has now beaten every team in the Guinness Six Nations and the Rugby Championship since Fabien Galthié took charge in 2020.

This is all done in a space of 12 months and a week.

[Source: Autumnnationsseries.com]