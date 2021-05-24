France send series into a dramatic decider

It was an historic night for France as they pulled off a late 28-26 win over the Wallabies at Aami Park, breaking a 31-year drought in Australia.

Needing a win to keep the series alive, Melvyn Jaminet’s boots made the difference as he kicked seven penalties to give France the much needed win.

Whilst the Wallabies, particularly Marika Koroibete, looked dangerous with ball in hand, they failed to find the line early on.

Koroibete’s splitting run in the seventh minute was brought back due to a Tom Wright knock-on whilst a forward pass denied him another just minutes later.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wallabies hit the front through Noah Lolesio, but France took an early 13-3 lead as Damian Penaud finished off a slick backline move starting in their own half.

The Wallabies fought back thanks to some brilliance from Taniela Tupou when the 128kg prop threw a bullet pass out to Jake Gordon in the corner to reduce the margin to three points at the half.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After the break, both teams exchanged penalties as Jaminet continued to kick the visitors clear.

With France turning momentum with some nice counterattack, they took a nine-point lead into the final 10 minutes before Wallabies bounced back with a Michael Hooper try to reduce the margin to two points.

Lolesio gave the Wallabies an exciting lead with three minutes remaining but it was France who had the final say as Jaminet got a three pointer after two minutes to give France a 28-26 lead and they managed to hold on until the final whistle.

The Wallabies sets up a decider at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday at 10pm.

FRANCE 28

TRIES: Penaud

CONS: Jaminet

PENS: Jaminet 7

WALLABIES 26

TRIES: Hooper, Gordon

CONS: Lolesio 2

PENS: Lolesio 4