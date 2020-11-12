France on track for Autumn Nations Cup title

Scotland’s Autumn Nations Cup fate is out of their own hands after they were beaten 22-15 by France at Murrayfield this morning.

Their hopes of reaching the final now rest on whether Italy can beat France in Paris next week.

The sides were level 12-all at the break, but within minutes of the restart, Virimi Vakatawa claimed the game’s only try.

Scotland had to hang on against repeated French attacks, but their brave defending went unrewarded.

France’s win ends a run of four successive defeats at Murrayfield and is their first win in Edinburgh since 2014.

[Source: BBC]