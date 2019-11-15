France makes three out of three wins in Six Nations

France has made a three out of three wins in this Six Nations season after defeating Wales 27-23 this morning.

France put up a gutsy performance as they ran tries from full-back Anthony Bouthier, lock Paul Willemse and fly-half Romain Ntamack.

Ntamack added three conversions and two penalties for a 17-point haul, with Les Bleus claiming a first win on Welsh soil in 10 years.

Article continues after advertisement

The win proved richly deserved despite Wales clawing back to one point behind early in the second period through prop Dillon Lewis’ first try for his country and fly-half Dan Biggar touching down late on.

The reigning Six Nations champions suffered a first home reversal in the tournament since England toppled them three years ago.

They now have to pick themselves up for a Twickenham appointment with England in two weeks’ time, while resurgent France will complete a Six Nations clean sweep if they see off Scotland at Murrayfield, followed by Ireland in Paris.

In another Six Nations match this morning, Scotland secured their first victory defeating Italy 17-nil at the Studio Olimpico in Rome.

[Source: Planet Rugby]