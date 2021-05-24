France makes a late comeback to outclass Argentina

France made a strong secondhalf comeback to overcome a struggling Argentinian side 29-20 today.

Argentina were leading 10-9 after a first-half Tomas Cubelli try, but debutant lock Thibud Flament’s score was followed by a second try for hooker Peato Mauvaka helped put the hosts in the clear.

The superb goalkicking by Melvyn Jaminet added to France’s win.

France next face Georgia ahead of their showdown with New Zealand, while Argentina, who have now lost seven in a row after their clean sweep of defeats in the Rugby Championship, play Italy.

🌟 𝐒𝐨𝐢𝐫 𝐝𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞̀𝐫𝐞𝐬 ! Un premier essai international pour Thibaud Flament et Peato Mauvaka ! Bravo ! 👊🇫🇷 #FRAARG #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/eythn6iZVq — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) November 6, 2021

🇫🇷🇦🇷 𝑮𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒔 𝑨𝒎𝒊𝒈𝒐𝒔 @lospumas 🙏 Toujours des matchs intenses face à nos amis argentins, mais toujours le même respect 🤝#NeFaisonsXV #FRAARG #XVdeFrance pic.twitter.com/YJxLn13QUC — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) November 6, 2021