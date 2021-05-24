Home

Rugby

France makes a late comeback to outclass Argentina

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 7, 2021 12:20 pm
[Source: France Rugby/Twitter]

France made a strong secondhalf comeback to overcome a struggling Argentinian side 29-20 today.

Argentina were leading 10-9 after a first-half Tomas Cubelli try, but debutant lock Thibud Flament’s score was followed by a second try for hooker Peato Mauvaka helped put the hosts in the clear.

The superb goalkicking by Melvyn Jaminet added to France’s win.

France next face Georgia ahead of their showdown with New Zealand, while Argentina, who have now lost seven in a row after their clean sweep of defeats in the Rugby Championship, play Italy.

 

