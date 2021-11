France makes a late comeback to outclass Argentina

France made a strong secondhalf comeback to overcome a struggling Argentinian side 29-20 today.

Argentina were leading 10-9 after a first-half Tomas Cubelli try, but debutant lock Thibud Flament’s score was followed by a second try for hooker Peato Mauvaka helped put the hosts in the clear.

The superb goalkicking by Melvyn Jaminet added to Franceโ€™s win.

France next face Georgia ahead of their showdown with New Zealand, while Argentina, who have now lost seven in a row after their clean sweep of defeats in the Rugby Championship, play Italy.