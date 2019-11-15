Home

France leads Six Nations Championship

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 12:02 pm
[Source: sixnationsrugby]

France leads the Six Nations Championship on points difference over Ireland after a 35-22 home victory over Italy in round 2.

France were completely dominant in the opening 20 minutes, kicking an early penalty and running in two tries to build a 13-0 lead.

Italy hit back with a try and a penalty shortly after reduced the deficit to just three points at 13-10.

France finished the first half strong, adding a penalty before crossing for a late third try to take a 23-10 advantage into the break.

France went over for the bonus point try 18 minutes into the second half to push their lead out to 28-10 heading into the final quarter.

Italy responded with their second try to keep their chances of a comeback alive at 28-17.

A fifth French try inside the final 10 minutes wrapped up the match, but credit to Italy who ran in their third try at the death to conclude a respectful display by the visitors.

[Source: ultimate rugby]

