France keeps dreams alive

France kept its dream alive for a Six Nations title with a tense 13-9 win over Wales earlier today.

An Anthony Jelonch try and eight points from Melvyn Jaminet set up the victory.

Wales responded with three Dan Biggar penalties, but could not break down the French defense.

Fabien Galthie’s side will aim to complete the Grand Slam against England next Saturday in Paris, while Wales host Italy in their final game.

It was a third defeat in four matches for Wayne Pivac’s defending champions, alongside a narrow victory over Scotland.

Despite second-half territory and possession dominance, along with inspired performances by Biggar and Taulupe Faletau, Wales’ lacklustre attack could not crack a resolute French rearguard expertly organised by familiar face Shaun Edwards.

The France defence coach was part of Warren Gatland’s Wales backroom team between 2008 and 2019 – a period that delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and a World Cup semi-final appearance – before he joined Galthie’s set-up.

The closest chance came when Wales centre Jonathan Davies just failed to hang onto a pass in the second half with the French line at his mercy.

Led by hooker and man-of-the-match Julian Marchand, France also excelled at the contact area as they took their winning sequence to seven games.

Their first Six Nations silverware in 12 years is now beckoning.

[Source: BBC]